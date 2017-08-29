Joel Osteen responds to criticisms for not opening his church as a hurricane shelter

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Author and evangelist Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, is responding after getting some criticism after posting messages of prayer on social media.
Many have posted on social media demanding to know why the megachurch hasn’t been turned into a shelter for storm refugees.
The facility’s Facebook page posted an announcement that the historic flooding ravaging Houston have rendered the facility inaccessible and have suggested people seek other options.
Those who have been able reach the site explain in their own posts why the church isn’t able to function as a shelter at the moment. It’s also partially underwater:
Osteen and Lakewood Church responded with a statement late Monday, saying, “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”
Lakewood Church posted on its Twitter page that it is coordinating with the city and collecting supplies to distribute to Houston area shelters.
