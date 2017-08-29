Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch will stay closed, even as people look for shelter

“You’ll have true happiness and fulfillment not living to get, but living to give,” tweeted Texas televangelist Joel Osteen earlier this year.

The televangelist pastor has a massive congregation — so much so that his “Lakewood Church” in Houston is a 16,800-seat arena that was once the Compaq Center. But Osteen and Lakewood Church are attracting criticism from people who say “living to give” doesn’t include giving refuge to people displaced by Hurricane Harvey flooding.

RELATED: These 6 dudes heckled Joel Osteen like nobody’s business and, clearly, they couldn’t be happier





Osteen has cancelled services since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. But the church has stayed locked up — not because of damage to it, either, according to TMZ and the New York Post.

Charles Clymer posted photos of Lakewood Church, which appears to be weathering the storm just fine.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Instead, the building — which, again, holds over 16,000 people — is closed because surrounding high water makes the building “inaccessible.”

That’s according to spokesperson Donald Iloff, who spoke to the New York Post. He added that those seeking shelter should head to the Brown Convention Center, which is already operating as a temporary shelter.

“It’s amazing what they’re doing there the make people comfortable,” he said.