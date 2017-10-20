Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she still has her humor in a chemo update that her fans loved

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling breast cancer, and on Thursday, she showed the world she still has her tremendous sense of humor.

She published an Instagram update following her second chemotherapy session and offered a message of strength — through comedy and a popular Katy Perry song lyric.

Louis-Dreyfus posted a photo of herself wearing a dark hoodie, oversized sunglasses and a hilariously drawn-on curly mustache.

Louis-Dreyfus wrote: “officialjld Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—–g around here. ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR.’ Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”





By Friday morning, the post had drawn nearly 100,000 likes and a number of comments from well-wishers. One person wrote, “BAM just like that! #juliastrong,” while another posted, “Look at you growing facial hair during chemo!”

When she was diagnosed, Louis-Dreyfus posted a heartfelt message to inform her fans on Instagram.