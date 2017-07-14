Just one day after collapsing and being hospitalized, Jimmy Carter is proving that nothing can keep him down

WINNIPEG, Canada — Well, that didn’t take long.
Proving you can’t keep a good man — or a dehydrated one — down for long, former President Jimmy Carter returned to a Habitat for Humanity building site in Winnipeg Friday morning, one day after being hospitalized for dehydration.
Habitat for Humanity broke the news with a tweet posted at 9:01 a.m.
“President Jimmy Carter has arrived at the build site to start the final day of the 2017 #HabitatCWP in Canada.” It showed the 92-year-old Plains resident smiling at hard hat wearing volunteers and Habitat workers as he arrived.
RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed while helping build a Habitat for Humanity home
Even before Habitat made it official, someone on the site where houses are being built in Winnipeg reacted excitedly:
The Carter Center released a statement early Friday that said Carter had attended the 8 a.m. morning devotional held on the building site; it made no mention of whether the devoted Habitat volunteer would be back manning his circular saw today, the fifth and final day of the 34th Habitat for Humanity Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
“President Carter became dehydrated the morning of Thursday, July 13, during the build. As a precaution, he was transported to St. Boniface General Hospital for rehydration, the statement explained. “He and Mrs. Carter extend their appreciation for the many well-wishes he received worldwide.”
RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter surprised everyone on a flight to Washington, D.C., with this kind gesture