Just one day after collapsing and being hospitalized, Jimmy Carter is proving that nothing can keep him down

Well, that didn’t take long.

Proving you can’t keep a good man — or a dehydrated one — down for long, former President Jimmy Carter returned to a Habitat for Humanity building site in Winnipeg Friday morning, one day after being hospitalized for dehydration.

Habitat for Humanity broke the news with a tweet posted at 9:01 a.m.

“President Jimmy Carter has arrived at the build site to start the final day of the 2017 #HabitatCWP in Canada.” It showed the 92-year-old Plains resident smiling at hard hat wearing volunteers and Habitat workers as he arrived.





Even before Habitat made it official, someone on the site where houses are being built in Winnipeg reacted excitedly:

The Carter Center released a statement early Friday that said Carter had attended the 8 a.m. morning devotional held on the building site; it made no mention of whether the devoted Habitat volunteer would be back manning his circular saw today, the fifth and final day of the 34th Habitat for Humanity Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.