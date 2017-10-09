Kathy Griffin came out the woodwork to criticize VP Mike Pence for leaving a football game

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who has had a hard time getting her career back on track since her infamous Trump mock beheading stunt, and who returned to the stage just yesterday wearing a Trump mask, has chimed in on the national anthem protest debate by criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for leaving the 49ers-Colts game on Sunday.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers player goes after Pence for leaving football game

Griffin tweeted at Pence to say “Gurrrrl, nobody asked you.”

Gurrrrl, nobody asked you. Go on. Get yourself to the bathhouse. Jeff Sessions is waiting https://t.co/0sc9Un3izf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 8, 2017

She told Pence to get himself “to the bathhouse” where United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was waiting.





In case you missed it, President Trump did tweeted Sunday that he did instruct Pence to leave if any players protested during the national anthem.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, Pence explained why he decided to leave the game in a statement on Twitter, the statement Griffin responded to.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

RELATED: Trump drops bombshell tweet about Pence leaving an NFL game

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” he said. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.”