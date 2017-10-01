Kathy Griffin is still showing off a portrait painted of her by a notorious U.S. murderer

Just when you thought Kathy Griffin was out of the picture, she jumped right back into the fray by showing off an absurd portrait of her painted by none other than Erik Menendez, who is spending the rest of his life in prison along with his brother Lyle for the 1989 murders of their parents.





Neighbors Griffin and Kim Kardashian West, PEOPLE reported, were hanging out over the weekend, and Kardashian just couldn’t resist sharing a photo op on Snapchat.

This is what resulted:

Kathy Griffin Shows Her Neighbor Kim Kardashian Her Portrait from Erik Menendez (Yes, Really) https://t.co/ahV9buAwcV — People (@people) October 1, 2017

“The Menendez special,” Kardashian said on Snapchat, zooming in on the artist’s signature. “Look who painted this for her.”

Griffin said, “From prison, yeah.”

Even weirder, this isn’t the first time Griffin showed off the portrait. You can go back as far as 2010 on “Larry King Live.” That video is available for viewing above.

At the time, she described it as “heaven.”

“As a comedian, it’s heaven for me,” she said. “I mean, when I saw that painting come, I thought, OK, this is a nice painting. What the heck am I going to do with the painting of myself, that’s weird. And then when I looked down and saw Erik Menendez, I thought this has to be framed.”

