Menu
new-york-terror-attack1 Read this Next

Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked
Advertisement

Kathy Griffin’s career has taken a massive hit this year, and after her latest interview, that’s unlikely to change soon.

Back in November, the comedienne sat down for an interview on BBC’s HARDtalk, where she discussed her infamous Donald Trump photo. According to Griffin, it was her “first serious, non-talk show interview since May.” During the heated 20 minute long exchange with host Stephen Sackur, she took back her apology for the controversial incident in which she was photographed holding a bloody decapitated head made to look like the President.


“I’m not sorry,” she said. “I take back the apology 1,000 percent.”

“The reason I made the apology is that when the image went out, I thought people would just think, ‘That’s Kathy doing another shocking image,’” she continued to explain. “I’ve done many throughout my entire career, and I’ve said many shocking things. When I won my first Emmy I said, ‘Suck it, Jesus, because this award is my God now!’ And you know, the conservatives took ads out in the papers. That’s what they like to spend their time and money on. So yes, I knew what I was doing.”

RELATED: Kathy Griffin rips into Hollywood for their focus on “white privileged old dudes”

RELATED: Kathy Griffin’s Trump beheading stunt has killed her friendship with Anderson Cooper

Her lack of remorse, however, didn’t stop there. Griffin, who recently uploaded the full length interview to her YouTube channel Monday, slammed Trump once more over the public’s “faux outrage.”

“None of this outrage would have happened if Donald Trump didn’t get freaked out that a girl shamed him,” she said. “That’s what this is about.”

Griffin took her comments to eyebrow-raising levels when she alleged that she is “more of a patriot than any of those Nazi Trumps on a good day.”

“And yeah, I think our president is a Nazi. I think that people should be very frightened,” she fumed. “I think there is an actual Nazi — or at least someone with Nazi leanings — in the White House.”

Griffin continued her jeers against the Trumps, referring to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as  “Eddie Munster” and “Date Rape,” respectively.

According to the embattled celebrity, the Trump campaign is responsible for “trying to stop her from making a living” and contributing to her continued death threats. When asked why the president would be trying to blacklist her, Griffin claimed that Trump “doesn’t govern” and just “worries about [her] and Colin Kaepernick.”

“I don’t have one single day of paid work ahead of me in my own country,” she said, blaming Trump, “and I’m a work horse.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who lost their lives in a tragic murder-suicide
Across the U.S.A.

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who lost their lives in a tragic murder-suicide

,
Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked
Across the U.S.A.

Investigators reveal the Donald Trump taunt the NYC bomber posted before he attacked

,
Basketball dad who wouldn’t thank Trump makes decision to send his kids back overseas
Rare News

Basketball dad who wouldn’t thank Trump makes decision to send his kids back overseas

,
Dennis Rodman thinks he’s the best chance at fixing Trump and Kim Jong-un’s relationship
National security

Dennis Rodman thinks he’s the best chance at fixing Trump and Kim Jong-un’s relationship

,
Advertisement