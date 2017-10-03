Keith Olbermann hurled two f-bombs at a Fox News host over his Las Vegas response

Warning: This article contains coarse language.

Well-traveled media man Keith Olbermann, now GQ’s special correspondent, tore into Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Monday after Kurtz urged people not to politicize the Las Vegas massacre while also acknowledging that “gun control is a legitimate issue.”

Olbermann decided to drop multiple f-bombs on Twitter in response to Kurtz, also calling him a “Fox whore.”

How about a day without a FUCKING GUN MASSACRE, you fucking Fox whore? https://t.co/CcjKp4YL3r — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 2, 2017

Olbermann also criticized President Donald Trump’s response to Las Vegas and said “2nd Amendment Bulls**t threatens each of us.”

NEW: The 2nd Amendment Bullshit threatens each of us. It and Trump's "warmest condolences" must be ended pic.twitter.com/QfGKEIGKcT — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 3, 2017

Kurtz followed up on the “strong pushback” on Twitter.

Getting strong pushback from gun control advocates. Just saying it can appear insensitive to do this instantly & we don't have all facts — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) October 2, 2017

Gun debate is important, but it's also clear a GOP Congress isn't going to pass anything. Obama couldn't get a bill after Sandy Hook tragedy — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) October 2, 2017

He also addressed it on TV later in the day and said “Let’s wait a few hours, a day for the country to mourn, to grieve, to know the story of what happened before we start getting into the partisan politics.” Kurtz also said this is a position he’s consistently taken over the years.