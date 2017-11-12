Kellyanne Conway had the last word on Donald Trump’s “short and fat” Kim Jong-un tweet

As we reported late Saturday, President Donald Trump’s viral “short and fat” tweet about Kim Jong-un was like something right out of the schoolyard, but White House counselor Kellyanne Conway followed suit Sunday by saying the North Korean leader started it.

Conway on Trump's tweet on Kim Jong Un: That "was the president just responding the way he does to somebody who insulted him first." pic.twitter.com/8xsEMStIYL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 12, 2017

Conway was asked on ABC’s “This Week” if name-calling was helpful and she replied, “I think that that was the President just responding the way he does to somebody who insulted him first.”

To review, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry released a statement early Saturday calling President Trump “an old lunatic.”





Here’s what the president tweeted in response to the “old lunatic” dismissal:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The war-of-words between two world leaders was officially taken to new heights.

The president made headlines on Monday when he declared the United States’ policy of “strategic patience” on North Korea “over.” Trump made the comments during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

“The era of strategic patience is over,” Trump said in regards to his position on North Korea. “Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong, but look what’s happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years. Look where we are now.”

Trump has mentioned U.S. North Korea policy in the time frame of the last 25 years before and said that, unlike his predecessors, he “won’t fail.”

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

“Rocket Man” is his nickname for Kim Jong-un.