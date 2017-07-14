Kellyanne Conway says that Hillary Clinton is “one of the only people” who still believes Russia collusion narrative

Kellyanne Conway is asserting that former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is “one of the only people” who still believes the Russia collusion narrative.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday, the counselor to the president said:

I mean, we were promised systemic, hard evidence of systemic, sustained, furtive collusion that not only interfered with our election process but indeed dictated the electoral outcome. And, one of the only people who says that seriously these days is still Hillary Clinton, and nobody believes it. We know why she lost. It’s obvious.

Conway also said that “even the goalposts [for collusion] have been moved,” suggesting that the idea of collusion amounts to little more than a conspiracy theory.





The counselor’s comments come just days after Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain between him and Rob Goldstone showing that President Trump’s son was hoping to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton from a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin.

However, Conway, who ran Trump’s campaign in the months leading up to his win, said that she was never short on opposition research when it came to Clinton.

“You know, when I needed negative information about Hillary Clinton, I didn’t have to go very far. I looked at Hillary Clinton. She was a treasure trove,” Conway said. “She was like a treasure box of negative Hillary information with arms and legs.”

Conway also voiced her frustration that so much time and money was being spent on the Russia investigation while ignoring all of President Trump’s accomplishments.

“So, again, what kind of money are we going to spend by the taxpayers having these infinite investigations, and there are many of them. If we’re going to do that, fine, I suppose,” she said. “But we really need to spend our time, also, telling people what’s being done here for them.”