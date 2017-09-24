Kim Jong-un singing “Rocket Man” to his army is the best thing you’ll see all day

Now that President Donald Trump has branded North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un with his own derisive nickname, and Kim has responded in kind, the internet has had plenty of time to make fun of “Rocket Man.”

One video put together by Billy Buck Roscoe stands out from the rest.

Of course, the first thing that came to everyone’s mind as soon as Trump uttered the words “Rocket Man” was Elton John song of the same name.





Roscoe’s video is simple, to the point and also stupidly funny.

It just doesn’t get a whole lot better than Kim Jong-un singing “Rocket Man” to his army, which goes nuts as he perfectly hits every note.

“Who knew Kim Jong Un could sing??” is right.