North Korean state-run media is at again, calling President Donald Trump a “hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people” in apparent response to that infamous “short and fat” tweet, among other things.





Korean state-run news agency KCNA and state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in an unhinged editorial on Wednesday that President Trump’s “rubbish” has earned him a death sentence, as willed by the Korean people.

“[Trump is a] hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people,” Kim Jong-un’s media said, according to Business Insider.

The president was accused of “malignantly hurt[ing] the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK” and painting “a black picture of the happy life of the great Korean people.”

Trump was also called “an old slave of money” — there’s that word “old” again — who “will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment.”

You may recall that North Korea’s Foreign Ministry released a statement early Saturday calling Trump “an old lunatic” and said this justifies “building up our nuclear force.”

Then Trump tweeted this:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Previously, during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Trump declared the United States’ policy of “strategic patience” on North Korea “over.”

“The era of strategic patience is over,” Trump said. “Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong, but look what’s happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years. Look where we are now.”

Trump has mentioned U.S. North Korea policy in the time frame of the last 25 years before and said that, unlike his predecessors, he “won’t fail.”

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

