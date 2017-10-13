Las Vegas sheriff is growing frustrated by massacre’s unanswered questions

The man at the center of the Las Vegas massacre investigation, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, is growing frustrated with unanswered questions about the night Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on more than 20,000 concertgoers, killing 59 and injuring nearly 500 others.

Lombardo has received near unanimous praise for his handling of the largest mass murder in U.S. history. But as he altered the timeline of events recently, he has come under some scrutiny.

A week after the shooting, Lombardo revised some key details of the investigation, noting that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos, who was shot in the leg while checking on an open-door alarm on the 32nd floor, was the first person shot by Paddock that night.





Lomardo said Campos’ shooting came some six minutes before Paddock started to fire on the crowd below. Lombardo initially said Campos was shot after Paddock took aim at the concert crowd.

While changes in details as a major investigation into a mass murder might seem inevitable, critics such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson lashed out, saying the new timeline “doesn’t seem to make any sense at all” and questioned why the public should believe police going forward.

“This shakes the public’s faith in anything the investigators say,” Carlson said.

The week after the shooting, Lombardo admits he didn’t get much sleep, partly due to the sheer volume of work to be done but also because of nagging questions.

“Part of me losing sleep is,” Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “did I miss something? Did I fail to do something? Did my people fail to do something?”

And he remains frustrated by the lack of a clear-cut motive.

“You immediately think you’re gonna know the reasons why in the short term. Now, here we are a week after the fact, and we still don’t know,” Lombardo said.