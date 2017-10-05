Las Vegas sheriff’s alarming statement on the shooter’s arsenal adds a new possibility

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo believes Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had an escape plan and likely had help from an accomplice, he said during a press conference Wednesday.

Lombardo didn’t divulge exactly why he believes Paddock, who killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 others before killing himself in his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor, had an exit strategy, but he seemed confident in his claim.

Lombardo said Paddock’s plan was so complex that he would have to have been a “super hero” to carry it out alone, the Daily Mail reports.





NBC reported that that several law enforcement authorities indicate they are looking for a mystery woman seen with Paddock in the days prior to the massacre. They’re unsure if she has any connection to the attack, but they want to speak with her as they construct a timeline of Paddock’s last days.

Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley returned Wednesday from the Philippines, where she had gone before the massacre to visit family. She was quickly interviewed by the FBI.

As for Lombardo’s theory that Paddock must have had help, he suggested the sheer number of weapons and explosives Paddock had in the hotel room, in his car and at his home in Mesquite, Nev., suggested the could not have amassed the arsenal by himself.

“Look at the weapon obtaining, the amounts of Tannerite available — do you think this was accomplished all on his own, face value?” Lombardo said during the press conference. “You gotta make the assumption he had to have help at some point, and we want to ensure that’s the answer.”