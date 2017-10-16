Hold the phone! Analysis of the Las Vegas shooter’s brain for abnormalities isn’t done yet

The investigation into what could have caused Stephen Paddock to rain gunfire down on more than 20,000 concertgoers in Las Vegas two weeks ago has now shifted to expert examinations of 64-year-old’s brain.

Paddock’s body has been transported to Stanford University, where neuropathologists hope to discover any clues as to what turned the man into a mass murderer. By studying the tissue at a microscopic level, otherwise hidden conditions such as dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, can be revealed.

According to the New York Post, a more routine autopsy conducted last week by Las Vegas coroners revealed no clear indications of tumors, injuries or other abnormalities in Paddock’s brain, according to officials, who have yet to release toxicology results or an official cause and manner of Paddock’s death.





Paddock reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside the 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel he had rented out. During his attack, he broke out windows and fired upon a large crowd enjoying the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

About 45 of the injured remain hospitalized in Las Vegas, and roughly a third of the victims remain in critical condition in four hospitals.

Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic tests conclude, according to Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.