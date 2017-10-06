Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend reveals the creepy stuff he’d yell while asleep at night

The Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, would lie in bed moaning and screaming, “Oh, my God!” his girlfriend Marilou Danley told FBI investigators, NBC News reported.

One former FBI official told NBC News that Danley spoke about Paddock displaying “mental health symptoms.”

Investigators now believe that the 64-year-old Paddock, who murdered 58 people and injured nearly 500 others when he fired out of his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, may have been in physical or mental anguish, the sources told the news organization.





While Paddock had been prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Valium, according to state and federal law enforcement officials, FBI officials don’t believe that Paddock’s mental health had deteriorated to the point that would have triggered him to commit mass murder. Two FBI officials told NBC News that they still have not identified a clear motive.

The FBI and Las Vegas police are also investigating what Paddock did in the hour between shooting a security guard and his room being breached by officers. When a SWAT team entered his room, Paddock was found dead, but it is still unclear when he killed himself.

Investigators are also examining approximately six media devices left behind by Paddock, one of the former officials said. Included in that search is an inquiry into Paddock’s web browsing history. Multiple law enforcement officials revealed that Paddock researched other locations to launch a possible attack in Boston and Chicago, according to reports.

Danley’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.