Last month, this NFL team joined the national anthem protests — now they’re apologizing

The president of the Jacksonville Jaguars sent a letter this month to city officials, apologizing for the team’s kneeling during the national anthem during their Sept. 24 game in London.

The letter, dated Oct. 6, said the team was “remiss in not fully comprehending the effect of the national anthem demonstration on foreign soil has on the men and women who continue to serve our country.”

Written by Mark Lamping and addressed to Bill Spann, the director of military affairs for Jacksonville, the letter goes on to say, “Today, we can understand how the events in London could have been viewed or misinterpreted. We owe you an apology and hope you will accept it.”





Before their game against the Baltimore Ravens last month, about a dozen Jaguars players knelt during the national anthem. The move came days after President Donald Trump suggested that players who knelt during the national anthem should be cut from the team.

Some Jaguars fans were angered over the move, with one fan man destroying his Jaguars gear and another flying a plane above EverBank Field asking fans to boycott the Jaguars and the NFL.

The Jaguars, 3-3 on the season, have a game at division rival Indianapolis on Sunday. Their next home game is Nov. 5 vs. Cincinnati.