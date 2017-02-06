Lena Dunham claims Donald Trump’s election has taken a physical toll on her body

Adding to the chronicles of “how to lose weight with this one simple trick,” “Girls” actress and staunch Donald Trump opponent, Lena Dunham said during a Monday interview with Howard Stern that the election results have taken a physical toll on her body.

Stern complimented Dunham’s appearance and she replied that she hasn’t been able to eat since Trump was elected president, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she said. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'”





Dunham in the last week also said that people insulting Trump’s appearance should stop because it’s playing the game by his rules.

“All he does is talk about women like they’re objects,” she said. “It doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power to insult his physicality.”

President Trump has in the past called Dunham a “B-list actor with no mojo.”

Dunham told Stern that the way people discuss how Trump responds to what Hollywood celebrities say is problematic.

“Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder,” she said.

Dunham is not the first celebrity to say that the election has affected them in a visceral way.

Actor James Franco said that he “spiraled into a depression” as a result.