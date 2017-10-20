Listen to the heartwarming call between a Gold Star widow and Donald Trump

Natasha De Alencar is one of the many women who are now widows after their husbands gave their lives for the United States, and she says that when President Trump called her, she sensed that he “understood” her loss.

On April 10, she traveled to Dover Air Force Base, the same place that so many grieving families have gone, and received the flag-draped casket where her husband rested. A few days later, President Trump called her to express his condolences.

De Alencar recorded a video of the call, during which Trump asks about her son, who plays college football at Missouri and invited her to the Oval Office if she’s ever in Washington.





The widow told The Washington Post, “At that moment when my world was upside down, and me and my kids didn’t know which way we were going, it felt like I was talking to just another regular human.” At the end of the four-minute-long conversation, Trump again invited the widow to the Oval Office and told her to take care of herself.

The Post is doing an investigation into the relationships that President Trump has with Gold Star families; of the 13 families they’ve contacted, seven have said that they’ve had phone conversations with Trump. Recently, Trump drew criticism for saying that Obama did not call the families of fallen service members and for waiting almost two weeks to speak with the families of the soldiers killed in Niger.