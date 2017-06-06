London mayor wants British government to do this after Trump sent out inflammatory tweets following London terrorist attack

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for President Donald Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom to be canceled after he sent out inflammatory tweets following the London terrorist attack.

According to a report by The Guardian, Khan is asking the British government to rescind its invitation to the United States’s 45th president.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said. “When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”





RELATED: CNN host apologizes for calling President Trump a “piece of s**t” during a fit of outrage

On Sunday, following a Saturday terrorist incident in London that killed 7 and injured 48, Trump tweeted out a message criticizing Khan. He wrote in the tweet, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan took issue with the tweet because he said that Trump took his comments out of context. Khan did say that there was “no reason to be alarmed,” however, according to MIC, he was referring to the increased police presence in the city, not the terrorist attack itself.

After Trump’s first tweet, Khan refused to comment, telling The Guardian that he has “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

Mayor of London @SadiqKhan responds to #LondonAttack, saying "there can not be justification for the acts of these terrorists" #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/qG6fYFAO1H — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2017

Following Kahn’s statement to the press, President Trump, again, sent out a tweet criticizing London’s first Muslim mayor.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!” Trump wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

President Trump’s deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defended the president, saying that he did not misquote Khan.

“I don’t think that’s actually true,” Sanders said, according to The Guardian. “I think the media wants to spin it that way. The point is there is a reason to be alarmed. We have constant attacks going on not just there but across the globe.”

RELATED: Trump attacks London’s mayor and “political correctness” in post-terror tweets — there’s “no reason to be alarmed!”

H/T: MIC