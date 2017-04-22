Malia Obama’s stalker detained, given psych evaluation after he allegedly harassed the first daughter

A man who allegedly stalked and harassed former president Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was determined to be “emotionally disturbed,” after a psychiatric evaluation, CBS New York reported.

According to CBS, Jair Nilton Cardosa, 30, was detained after multiple instances in which he tried to contact Malia Obama.

On April 10, Cardosa went to the New York building where Malia Obama was working as an intern. While there, Cardosa put a sign on a window and repeatedly yelled to the former first daughter, asking her to marry him.

Two days later, he followed her out of a different office building. He was stopped by Secret Service agents who identified him as someone who had tried to enter the White House on multiple previous occasions, CBS reported.





On April 13, agents visited Cardosa’s New York apartment and interviewed him, the New York Daily News reported. They concluded he was mentally unstable before taking him to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the Daily News.

The next week, on April 18, Secret Service agents filed a complaint with police.

Cardosa has not been charged, but police could file stalking or harassment charges against him, according to CBS and the Daily News.

Cardoso has no prior criminal record in New York City, police said, according to the Daily News.