Man accused of molesting a boy in a diaper and silencing his screams with a pacifier has admitted it all

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. — A Michigan man accused of raping and exploiting children — including a diaper-clad boy — has pleaded guilty to three crimes, WXMI reported.

Tyler Lowis of Sparta pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct, as well as a count of child sexually abusive materials.

The documents also detailed disturbing videos of the defendant and one of the victims, alleging the man made the child “use a sippy cup, baby bottle and diapers during sex,” WXMI reported.





Lowis met his victims when they were 13 and 11 years old.

He called himself “daddy” and his victim “baby boy.”

According to WZZM, Lowis muffled the boy’s screams by giving him a pacifier.

Authorities found child pornography on Lowis’ Dropbox account, WXMI reported. Lowis, 22, was arrested after state police issued a search warrant. He confessed to having sex with two boys, filming it, and he led troopers to additional child pornography in his possession, according to court documents.

In exchange for the plea, five other charges against Lowis were dropped.

Lowis will be sentenced on Sept. 7, WXMI reported.