Man facing charges after shooting into traffic, and his reason is bizarre, police say

Police say a metro Atlanta man started shooting at cars outside a North Georgia air show because he was angry over missing the event.

Jerome Benesh, 73, of Canton, is jailed in Floyd County after Sunday’s episode outside the Wings Over North Georgia air show, according to the Rome News-Tribune.

“He thought it started at 5 p.m. but it was closing, and then he got stuck in traffic,” Floyd police Capt. Chad Johnson told the newspaper. “We had multiple witnesses saying he was going in and out of traffic, firing off rounds.”

No one was injured, and there were no reports of vehicles being hit by gunfire.

There were “probably 100 cars” on the road at the time, Johnson said. Multiple guns were found in Benesh’s white Jeep, police said.

Charges against Benesh include two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of felony obstruction of an officer, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the newspaper reported.

