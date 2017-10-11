A man went to explosive lengths to avoid paying his restaurant tab, police say

Kenneth Gray, who was visiting from Jacksonville, witnessed the scene while at the Primanti Brothers on East Carson Street.

He says he watched Clapperton try to run out on the bar tab twice before police arrived.

“My friend Chris gets up, and he chases him out the door, and we go out that way, catch him and walk him back in,” Gray said.

He said he and his friend even offered to pay the bill, but police had to get involved.

A friend eventually paid for Clapperton.

Police said they heard Clapperton call in a bomb threat to Nakama, a restaurant a few blocks down the street.

“His tab is paid. They get ready to let him go, and the bomb threat comes in, and he takes off,” Gray said.

