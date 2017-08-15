Man with gray hair who threatened a Republican senator with death caught red-haired weeks later

A diabetic Nevada man displeased with attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare has been arrested weeks after threatening a Republican senator with a note that said “If I’m going to die, I will take you with me.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Richard Holley went to Sen. Dean Heller’s (R-Nevada) office on July 16, set off an alarm and left the note behind.

“Sen. Heller, I am sick and will die without continued medical care,” he wrote. “If I’m going to die because you voted to repeal or replace with a death bill, I will take you with me. If I’m going to die so are you.”





Holley was seen on a surveillance camera with gray hair. By the time he was arrested on Monday, Holley was caught red-handed — or actually, red-haired and red-bearded — thanks to an anonymous tip submitted on July 23.

As the New York Daily News noted, at the time of his arrest, Holley was wearing the same blue and orange sneakers that appeared in the surveillance footage. Holley denied that it was him in the video, but something even more noteworthy aided in identification.

Analysis of the handwriting on the threatening letter matched handwriting that was already in the police archives. Holley was previously robbed in 2004 and wrote a statement for the police.

It was this statement that was matched to the note he sent Heller.

When questioned at his home about whether there was a serious threat against Sen. Heller, Holley replied “Definitely not from me.”

The motivation behind the later appears the be the family’s medical situation, which is complicated. Holley has Type 2 diabetes and his wife suffers from a host of issues relating to osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, eye health, her back and blood pressure.