Mark Cuban shuts down Tucker Carlson remark about H-1B visa: “That’s so far out of left field”

Tucker Carlson is known for the fierce debates that often ensue with guests on his program.

That guest Tuesday night was billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. First up for debate was the executive order President Trump signed Tuesday that would reform the visa program for foreign technical workers.

Cuban is staunchly against the order. The Fox News host argued that foreign workers bring down wages.

“When it comes to competing for the best talent around the world, I’m a big believer in American exceptionalism, I believe we can compete, and when someone from one of our universities, a native-born American, an immigrant, naturalized, however you want to define someone working here in the United States, when they don’t get a job we get smarter,” Cuban told Carlson. “If someone doesn’t get a job from me, I tell them work harder, get smarter, you’ll get it the next time around, you’ll get the job next time. I think that’s good for everybody.”





Carlson responded with a remark that raised Cuban’s eyebrows.

“Except in a lot of those cases we don’t get smarter, we get unemployed and go on disability. I mean 44 percent or thereabout of recent college graduates…”

Cuban interrupted, stunned: “We go on to disability?”

“Yeah,” Carlson said, “People actually stay out of the labor force for huge, long periods of time they’re not even counted in the official numbers, that’s how long they’re out of the labor force.”

Cuban responded: “Tucker, that’s so far out of left field … Don’t attach it to the H-1B visa issue.”

Cuban went on to tell Carlson that visas allow American companies to find the best talent around the world and that “either you believe in capitalism, either you believe in the market economy, or you don’t, there’s no in-between.”

Carlson laughed heartily: “There actually is an in-between. I love that. When did the left become addicted to market fundamentalism? There are many in-betweens.”

Cuban had news flash for Carlson: “I’m not the left Tucker. Tucker, I’m not the left by a long shot.”

Carlson’s next comment made Cuban literally crack up. He asked Cuban if he would apply market forces to his marriage and family, saying that “capitalism is not a religion.”