Massachusetts police made new revelations about Aaron Hernandez’s gang ties and his time behind bars

Massachusetts state prosecutors released new documents in the death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on Friday, including the suicide note to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins, a summary of inmate interviews and the death investigation compiled by Massachusetts State Police.

BREAKING: Suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez released by prosecutors. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/pqlMGtYxoz — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) May 5, 2017

The Sun-Sentinel reports that the death investigation and interviews with other inmates, some of whom said they knew Hernandez, revealed him to be a “validated” member of the Bloods gang.

RELATED: Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note for his fiancee has been released, and it reveals a prediction he made





Prison staff documented that affiliation and a lengthy record of disciplinary violations they say Hernandez committed.

During his time behind bars, records show Hernandez was disciplined for failing drug tests, fighting, receiving or possessing contraband, violating department rules, threatening to kill a corrections officer, and weapons charges, including manufacturing.

Fifteen other charges were initiated but dismissed, according to prison records.

The death investigation also reveals the lengths Hernandez went to hide his suicide from other inmates. Before suicide, Hernandez hung a bedsheet outside the door of his cell, slicked the floor with shampoo, and attempted to block the door of his cell by cramming cardboard into the tracks of his cell door.