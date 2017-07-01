Meet the bug whose bite is so bad that all you can do is lay down and scream — yes, really

The scariest wasp on the planet is called the “Tarantula Hawk”– a name that sounds more like a super-villain than an insect that naturally occurs in nature.

The nasty little bug gets its name from its food of choice, tarantulas. That’s right, this thing actually goes around hunting those terrifying spiders.

The sting from a Tarantula Hawk is so painful that the recommended treatment is to lay down and scream. Thankfully, the creature doesn’t come in contact with humans too often, though they are common in the southern United States. They generally only sting when provoked, and the pain, while crippling, subsides rather quickly.





RELATED: This has to be the coolest-looking insect in the world–what does it look like to you

At two-inches-long, the blue-black demon is one of the bigger wasps you’ll ever encounter. In 1989, New Mexico named it their state insect.

There’s a good chance that the sting might send the area around the bite into numbness. But, just be thankful that you’re not a tarantula, or you’d end up paralyzed and being eaten alive by was larvae.