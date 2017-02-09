Meghan McCain went off on President Trump in her dad’s defense in a dispute over the deadly Yemen raid

Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) daughter Meghan McCain had some rapid fire fighting Twitter words for President Donald Trump after he criticized the senator on Twitter early Thursday, saying, among other things, “He’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore.”

Here’s what President Trump tweeted:

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

…long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The message for Sen. McCain comes after his criticism of a deadly raid in Yemen last month that took the life of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy SEAL.

Sen. McCain criticized the mission as a “failure” days ago and later rephrased his words.

“Every military operation has objectives. And while many of the objectives of the recent raid in Yemen were met, I would not describe any operation that results in the loss of American life as a success,” he said. “Going forward, I am confident that our military will act on lessons learned from this operation to strengthen our fight against our terrorist enemies.”

The senator’s daughter has jumped to his defense, firing back at the president.

Trump's tweeting… again. Maybe want to get back to work and attempt to act Presidential? Or continue taking on threats like nordstroms? pic.twitter.com/sDCRzft1ld — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2017

Trump has never served. My father can't bend one of his knees or lift one of his arms above his head. I am done with this today. DONE. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2017

Disagree with politics ANY single day but how dare anyone question the honor of my father and his service. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2017

My great grand father and grandfather were admirals in the navy, my other grandfather in the army, both of my brothers currently serve. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 9, 2017

It’s not the first time Trump has butted heads with Sen. McCain.

Trump was criticized heavily for saying McCain is “not a war hero” in July 2015.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said at the time. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”