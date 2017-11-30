Meredith Vieira found one hell of a bag of tricks when she found a bag of sex toys in Matt Lauer’s office at 30 Rock.





Vieira teased her former “TODAY” colleague during a segment on her series “The Meredith Vieira Show” in May 2016.

“You had a huge bag of sex toys, yes you did, in your closet, Matt,” she teased in the segment.



“Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute,” Lauer responded as the crowd jeered. “We had a guest on the show who was a sex therapist…. I think you did the segment, actually.”

Vieira denied Lauer’s claims saying she didn’t remember having a sex therapist on at all during her time on “TODAY.”

“When she left, she gave each of us a shopping bag of stuff,” Lauer explained as Vieira chimed in saying she wasn’t giving a bag of goodies like that. “I didn’t know what to do. I put it in my closet in the dressing room and the next day, we had Laura Bush on the show.”



Lauer recounted that Secret Service brought their dogs through his office for a security sweep before the then-First Lady appeared on “TODAY.”

“And, I watched,” he said. “They opened up the [closet] and I see the guy pick up the bag and I’m like, ‘oh my God!”

This isn’t the first that has surfaced of Lauer’s alleged inappropriate behavior on “TODAY.” Following news that he was fired, TMZ ran a 2012 clip of former co-host Katie Couric telling Andy Cohen that Lauer liked to pinch her ass “a lot.”

Lauer was fired from NBC onfter a female colleague came forward on Wednesday with sexual assault allegations against him. On Thursday, he released a statement that was read on the broadcast.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling…I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”