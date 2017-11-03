Michelle Obama implies that her husband might need some more friends

Does former President Barack Obama need some more friends? His wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, certainly seems to think so.

During their inaugural Obama Foundation Global Summit Thursday, Mrs. Obama shared her thoughts on the importance of friends, saying that her girlfriends are her “sanity.”

“I love my husband, and he is my rock, but my girlfriends are my sanity,” she quipped, revealing that the stress of the White House made her friends even more important.

“I think women, we do it better than men.” she continued. “Y’all should get you some friends! Get you some friends and talk to each other ’cause that’s the other thing we do, we straighten each other out on some things, our girlfriends.”

The former first lady then joked that her husband should get a bigger group of friends, adding that she thinks all men should have friends with whom they can be open and honest.

“I just wish sometimes [with] Barack, it’s like, ‘Who are you talking to?’ And it can’t just be Marty [Nesbitt – Obama’s best friend],” Mrs. Obama said. “I see a lot of men laughing, but y’all need to go talk to each other about your stuff, because there’s so much of it, it’s so messy! Just talk about why you all are the way you are.”

The Obamas are hosting their first summit this week in Chicago. The couple brought in some of the world’s top musicians, entrepreneurs, and leaders to gather alongside the next generation of leaders for what they’re calling a “big brainstorming session.”

Former President Obama is trying to steer the conversation away from politics at the summit, saying, “Our goal here is not to create a political movement. Some of you may be aspiring to be politicians and I believe firmly in politics. But I also believe that the moment we’re in right now, politics is the tail and not the dog. What we need to do is think about our civic culture.”

The former first lady has also used her time at the summit to share some wisdom on using your words wisely, especially when it comes to the internet, saying that social media can be a “powerful weapon” and that “words matter.”

“When you have a voice, you just can’t use it any kind of way, you know? This whole ‘tell it like it is’ business, that’s nonsense,” Mrs. Obama said during a discussion with poet Elizabeth Alexander. “You don’t just say what’s on your mind. You don’t tweet every thought. Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

