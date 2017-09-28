Michelle Obama says any woman who voted for Trump went “against their own voice”

Michelle Obama delivered some harsh commentary about women who opted not to vote for Hillary Clinton and instead went for Donald Trump, saying that they did not vote in their own interest.

Speaking at Inbound, a sales and marketing conference in Boston, Obama credited much of her success to staying true to her “authentic self,” something she recognizes others are often unable to do. Then she related that thread to how women voted.

“Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told the audience. “What does it mean for us, as women, that we look at those two candidates … and many of us said, ‘That guy? He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ Well, to me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”





Clinton ended up winning just 54 percent of the female vote, one point less than Barack Obama in 2012. But Trump, exit polls show, got 52 percent of votes cast by white women.

During an interview with NPR to promote her new postmortem election book, “What Happened,” Clinton offered a similar remark to Obama’s, saying that during an election, women “will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.'”

Obama has declared she has no plans to run political office. The New York Daily News reported that she is working on a book with her husband, with the combined deal rumored to be worth $60 million.