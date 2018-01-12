As the world becomes more in touch with their sensitive side, we’ve apparently invented a term called “micro-cheating” — at least that’s what a psychologist told the Daily Mail.





Psychologist Melanie Schilling explained to the British paper “you might be engaging in micro-cheating if you secretly connect with another person on social media, if you share private jokes, if you downplay the seriousness of your relationship to your partner or if you enter their name under a code in your phone.” Shilling says that such behavior proves that “you are conducting a covert flirtation.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet isn’t quite convinced that micro-cheating is a real problem.

I am not down with this "micro cheating" conversation which, to me, is all about straight people deciding never to have meaningful connections with people outside of their gender out of fear they will replace feelings for an SO — Casey Quinlan (@thatcaseyquin) January 11, 2018

"microcheating" is a stupid concept and you're ALLOWED to have meaningful friendships with people outside of your relationship. if your partner tells you otherwise, that! is! abuse! — shawna is defeated. billmaeda gained +30 tits stat (@BLASTPROCESSlNG) January 11, 2018

But the concept made quite the stir online where sites like Business Insider and Buzzfeed ran articles trying to figure out just what it is and how much we should care about it. And it turns out that this isn’t the first time we’ve all gotten in a tizzy about micro-cheating; in the summer of 2016, Thought Catalog ran an article listing “33 Ways Your Boyfriend is Micro-Cheating (And Totally Getting Away With It).” Their list included trivialities like “giving a waitress or a bartender an obscenely large tip just because she’s hot AF” and “following up with a ‘nice to meet you’ message unnecessarily.”

And yeah, a lot of people had a tough time taking this thing seriously.

Tips to avoid "Micro Cheating."

1. Don't date micros

2. Eat your exes

3. Dump the clinger accusing you of it, cause that's probably the tip of a giant crazy iceberg that will only make you miserable. — Fringe Birb (@DriftSaberkat) January 11, 2018

MIcrocheating: you invest donate $100 or so and we lend that at a competitive lone to 100 women in the developing world so they can commit adultery — Ing did Nothing(everything) wrong! (@ingdamnit) January 11, 2018

It’s not really clear how many people actually believe in micro-cheating but a lot of people seem to be pointing out that micro-cheating isn’t really a problem if you’re in a strong relationship.