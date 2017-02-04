“Missing Obama” posters are popping up all over, and here’s the reason why

“Missing” posters are popping up in cities all over the United States and the world for former President Barack Obama.

The posters read, “Have you seen this man?” above a picture of America’s 44th president. It also offers a description of the missing president, “Age: 55, Weight: 175 LBS, Height: 6’ 1 ¼”, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.”

At the bottom of the sign are listings for an Instagram page and a website as well as the hashtag #MISSINGOBAMA.

On the Instagram page, people are adding pictures of posters they’ve found in various locations.





support from STOCKHOLM !! thanks @pbvman 💙💙💙✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿#missingobama A photo posted by Missing Obama ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@missingobama) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Missing Obama, Missing Hope. photo by @privaa_ 🌹#missingobama #resisttrump #notmypresident #thisisjustthebeginning A photo posted by Missing Obama ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@missingobama) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

So, what is this all about?

According to MissingObama.org, they’ve started posting these “missing” posters not because Obama is physically missing, but rather, because they “miss” Obama.

“The role he played as president for eight years is also ‘missing.’ Trump is severely unqualified to act as the President and Commander in Chief of the United States of America,” the description reads. “This poster also represents the importance of freedom of expression. It encourages us to be vocal and engage in political conversation. The election is over, but democracy isn’t. Speaking up can mean anything, from something as simple as liking a post to something more interactive like organizing a protest. Expression is vital on every level.”

VISIT MISSINGOBAMA.ORG TO PRINT YOUR OWN COPY! put it up in your city or leave in your local coffee shop. our president is MISSING , and a clown took his place … #dontbesilent #missingobama #myartismyvoice A photo posted by Missing Obama ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@missingobama) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

In The Wild #missingobama #resisttrump #DontBeSilent #notmypresident A photo posted by Missing Obama ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@missingobama) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

another one from NY! Thanks @drcatriseaustin ❤️👍🏻👍🏽👍🏾👍🏿🇺🇸✨ #missingobama A photo posted by Missing Obama ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@missingobama) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Have you seen any of these posters?