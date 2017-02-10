Mitch McConnell’s word about Elizabeth Warren have turned into a rallying cry for women across social media

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) banned Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from speaking during the debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) appointment as attorney general after she read a letter written by Coretta Scott King in 1986.
After he banned her, McConnell tried to justify his decision by saying, “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” However, instead of justifying his decision, he inadvertently created a rallying cry for women across social media who oppose the current administration.
Not long after his words started circulating, memes and photos started popping up all over social media, showing his words accompanied by powerful images.
@elizabethwarrenma was reading a letter by a Coretta Scott King when Senate Republicans told her to shut up and sit down. By doing so, they were trying to silence two women who were giving voices to all Americans who value civil rights. The Republicans have demonstrated that they want to silence women. Contrary to what Republicans claim, their party does not respect women. #neverthelessshepersisted #shepersisted #womensmarch #womensmarchla #aclu #hellnohedidnt #sexistrepublicans #republicanmisogyny
This was probably not what McConnell thought would happen when he uttered his now unforgettable words.