Mitch McConnell’s word about Elizabeth Warren have turned into a rallying cry for women across social media

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) banned Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from speaking during the debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) appointment as attorney general after she read a letter written by Coretta Scott King in 1986.

After he banned her, McConnell tried to justify his decision by saying, “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” However, instead of justifying his decision, he inadvertently created a rallying cry for women across social media who oppose the current administration.

Not long after his words started circulating, memes and photos started popping up all over social media, showing his words accompanied by powerful images.





At the end of week 3 I choose to be inspired. #shepersisted A photo posted by @charcrowleyclp on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:38am PST

#shepersisted #elizabethwarren #resist A photo posted by Kit (@minya9) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

Diane Nash, Nashville, 1960. #shepersisted #civilrights A photo posted by Heidi Hall (@heidihalltn) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

#shepersisted A photo posted by NatlStopTheViolenceAllianceInc (@nationalstoptheviolence) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

I ran out of space. Didn't even get to most of the ones I heard while I was working in STEM fields. #shepersisted #feminism #politicalart #linedrawing #misogyny #women #microaggressions A photo posted by Courtney M. Privett (@courtneymprivett) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:56am PST

This was probably not what McConnell thought would happen when he uttered his now unforgettable words.