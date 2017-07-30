“Mommy blogger” breastfeeds on live TV and says she’d allow kids in the bedroom under one condition

Editor’s Note: A video below contains some slight nudity, as one would expect in the context of breastfeeding.

“Mommy vlogger” and breastfeeding advocate Tasha Maile appeared on an episode of “This Morning” to defend herself after some said she advocated for breastfeeding and having sex at the same time.

The Utah mother of three, who posts video blogs under the name “Spiritual Tasha Mama,” answered questions in the live interview while breastfeeding her child.

“Getting to the actual details, the baby was sleeping while breastfeeding,” she said, laying out her initial argument. “Being an adult about the conversation, I think we all like sex; there’s no secret about it. I think it’s totally fine, if the baby’s sleeping,” she continued.

She told the hosts it wasn’t a surprise that people said her videos advocated for involving a baby in a “sex act,” claiming it was a result of people “reading titles” and “not listening.”

Maile was then asked if there was “ever a moment she wouldn’t do it,” responding that children young enough to breastfeed are not old enough to understand that their parents are having sex.

When asked at what age a child shouldn’t be exposed to sex, Maile says she would not “make love” in front of her 5-year-old, but clarified, “I don’t really think it becomes ‘not okay,'” adding, “Lots of us have walked in on our parents.”

When pressed by the hosts about what age it’s “wrong” to expose a child to sex, she insisted, “It’s not about being right or wrong; it is what it is.”

“If you’re having sex in front of your children, and it feels good to have sex in front of your children,” she begins, “I never talked about that in any of my videos.”

“That is a hell of a quote,” responded Philip, a host of the “This Morning.”

In the 2015 video that started it all — called “DO I HAVE SEX WHILE BREASTFEEDING?” — Maile asked why sex was so “taboo.”

“You can see wars on TV, but if someone was to make love in public, it’s — oh my God, it ‘s the worst thing in the world,” she says as her child grabs one of her breasts.

“I think religions have taken it, and it’s a very powerful energy, and as I understand it, religions have taken sexual energy and made us as a species very scared of it,” she concludes. “We are pleasure beings. We are meant to enjoy sex, pleasure and all things.”

“God loves f—ing,” she said, slightly censored.