Months before she left her kids to die in a hot car, Amanda Hawkins tried to get people to pay for a new house

A 19-year-old Texas mother who left her two young daughters inside a hot SUV for hours on end while she hung out with friends, who until waited the next day to take the unconscious children to the hospital because she was afraid she would get in trouble and then lied to medical professionals about what had happened to her kids is on the hook for one of the worst acts of child endangerment in recent memory.

RELATED: Police: two young kids died after being left in a hot car for 15 hours and their mom did it on purpose





Investigators believe Hawkins intentionally left her daughters in the vehicle in Kerrville from Tuesday night until midday Wednesday, when temperatures were in the 80s.

The girls, 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy, died in a San Antonio hospital Thursday.

It has since been revealed that months before the deaths of her two kids, Hawkins set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy her grandparents’ house, the home she was living in with her husband Isaac.

“I’m trying to raise money to get us into a home,” she wrote. “We are living with my grandparents. We are both working but it’s still hard. Any help is greatly appreciated. We will be buying this house.”

The goal on the website to buy the house was $1,500 and there have been no donations. Hawkins’ husband Issac was described by My San Antonia as “estranged” from her and was not present the night his children were left in the car.

Looking on her Facebook page, Hawkins frequently posted about her kids and said how lucky she felt having them, a far cry from the news that she ignored her kids’ cries throughout that Tuesday night into Wednesday to instead hang out with a 16-year-old male friend and then worried about getting in trouble more than getting her children the care they needed.

“This baby girl is always so cheerful! Even though the only person she wants is momma! She has turned out to be such a mommas girl! 😍 😍 as soon as she sees me she cries and wants me! I’m so blessed to have her,” one post read.

Hawkins’ mother and aunt have spoken publicly.

“I had the two most beautiful grandbabies,” Alisha Eddy told My San Antonio. “I don’t agree with what happened, what she did, but I love my daughter. I’m there for my daughter.” “We’re just bewildered and confused,” Hawkins’ aunt would add. Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said autopsies on the children have been ordered.

Hierholzer says Hawkins told doctors that the girls collapsed while smelling flowers. He also said it was the worst case of child endangerment he’s seen in his 37-year career.

RELATED: A verdict has been reached regarding the father accused of intentionally locking his son in a hot car

“This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement,” he said.

Hawkins was arrested Thursday once it was realized that she had lied about why her kids had collapsed. Although she has been charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, it is likely, pending the autopsies, that Hawkins will face more serious charges.

As things stand, she’d only face two years behind bars for the deaths of her chidlren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(H/t Daily Mail)