More Americans support impeaching President Trump than approve of the job he’s doing, according to a new poll
President Donald Trump’s campaign ties to Russia have long been compared to the Watergate scandal that forced Richard Nixon to resign decades ago. But according to poll data, Americans think it’s worse. A Monmouth University survey released Monday showed that 41 percent of respondents said they thought Trump should be impeached and made to leave office—significantly…