“Morning Joe” takes aim at the White House and declares “failure Friday”

As Thursday night became Friday morning, senators on Capitol Hill debated and voted on the so-called “skinny repeal” bill. Democrat, and many Republicans, had only two hours to read the bill before voting on it.

As the vote approached, the debate slowed to a crawl when Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) took the floor to ruminate about the bill and refused to yield for questions.

RELATED: President Trump reportedly asked to know the name of Mika Brzezinski’s plastic surgeon

Eventually, it was Senator John McCain (R-AZ) who damned the bill. Immediately, politicians began preparing their opinions and straightening their ties for the imminent television appearances. In the press gallery of the chamber, a journalist asked, “What’s another word for failure.”





On Friday, Mika Brzezinski hosted “Morning Joe,” and she was in high spirits, declaring, “Failure Friday.” She posited, “Now, the GOP faces a reckoning with an embarrassing failure in congress and a failing presidency. If you want to know what failure looks like, just look at the last 36 hours of the Trump presidency.”

Brzezinski claimed that Trump has “failed in his attempts to bully Jeff Sessions into resigning” and that he has “failed in his attempt to change the conversation with his tweets banning transgender troops from the military.” On Twitter, Mika wrote, “Welcome to Failure Friday!”

RELATED: President Trump gets personal with insults directed at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

For his part, President Donald Trump pushed republicans to move to a 51 vote simple majority, calling the 60 vote filibuster “senseless.” He tweeted that though “parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60.”