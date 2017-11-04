Most Millennials prefer socialism, study says, and they may even want the unthinkable

Millennials would prefer to live in a socialist country over a capitalist nation, going against the preference of other generations.

A new study released by research firm YouGov and Washington, D.C.-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, which polled over 2,000 people, found that 44 percent of Millennials favor socialism compared to 42 percent who favor capitalism. The other 14 percent were evenly divided in their preferences between communism and fascism.

The percentage of Millennials who prefer socialism stands in stark contrast to the total population as a whole, who prefer capitalism over socialism 59 percent to 34 percent.





The study listed a possible reason for Millennials’ preference as being linked to their belief that the United States’ economy is working against them, with the poll finding that 53 percent of Millennials hold that belief.

“Millennials now make up the largest generation in America, and we’re seeing some deeply worrisome trends,” Marion Smith, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation told Fox News. “Millennials are increasingly turning away from capitalism and toward socialism and even communism as a viable alternative.”

The poll also found that nearly one in five Americans in their 20s see former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as a hero.

The survey, however, did show that Millennials’ view of communism is becoming increasingly negative with 65 percent of those polled saying that it was or is a problem, up 10 percent from last year.

Another troubling bit of information to come from the study is that more than four in 10 Americans think that restrictions should be placed on free speech.

The survey also revealed that many Americans don’t know the definition of communism, with the study finding that seven in 10 Americans couldn’t define communism and often confused it with socialism.

“This troubling turn highlights widespread historical illiteracy in American society regarding socialism and the systemic failure of our education system to teach students about the genocide, destruction, and misery caused by communism since the Bolshevik Revolution one hundred years ago,” Smith said, according to Fox News.

