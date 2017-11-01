Mostly out of sight, Mandalay Bay security officer shot in leg makes quiet return to work

The Mandalay Bay security officer who was shot in the leg by gunman Stephen Paddock is back at work, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

Jesus Campos, 25, returned to work one month after the tragic shooting that killed 58 people attending a country music concert across the street from the hotel. Last week, the Review-Journal reported that Campos has been staying at an MGM Resorts property since the tragedy at the company’s expense.

Campos had canceled several media appearances, including one scheduled for Oct. 5 with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Fox News reported, which raised some questions about his whereabouts.





MGM Resorts spokesman Alan Feldman confirmed last week to the Review-Journal that Campos accepted the living arrangements for his own protection after he was identified as the officer who was shot by Paddock, who moments later turned his gun on himself.

Feldman declined to comment on Campos’s return to work.

“Following the tragedy, Mr. Campos’s name was publicly released, resulting in extensive and intrusive media attention,” said Campos’s lawyer Frank Flansburg III, according to the Review-Journal. “Because of the unwanted attention days after the event, MGM Resorts offered Mr. Campos lodging for his privacy and protection, which Mr. Campos accepted and appreciated.”

The last time Campos was seen, at least publicly, was his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month. It has been his only public interview.

Campos is expected to receive a subpoena to testify on the timeline of the shooting and other aspects of the attack, KSNV reported Monday.

He will be given the subpoena by an attorney for Rachel Sheppard, a 26-year-old from California, who was shot three times in the attack, the station reported. Sheppard is one of six plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits related to the attack, according to the New Yorker.