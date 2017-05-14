Mother’s Day horror: mom shot in the head in front of her infant by coward boyfriend in the early morning

An argument between a 32-year-old woman and her 43-year-old boyfriend in Queens, N.Y., after 9 a.m. on Sunday ended horrifically on Mother’s Day, as the woman was shot in the head in front of her 4-month-old child and scrambled into a hallway for safety.

The New York Post reported that the unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The New York Daily News reported, though, that the woman was listed as not likely to die and that the bullet may have grazed her skull.





Beyond that, we do not have an update on her status.

Neighbors told the Post they heard screaming around 9:40 a.m. and then a gunshot. A neighbor said that the couple was fighting.

“In the morning I hear the bang and the screaming,” a neighbor said. “They were fighting, and then ‘bang!’”

“She has a 3 or 4-month-old baby. She got shot,” she added. A second neighbor said she found the woman in the hallway panicking. The neighbor said the woman “had black all over her face from where the gun went off.”

“She said, ‘He shot me.’ She had black all over her face from where the gun went off,” that neighbor said. “She said, ‘I was shot.'”

The neighbor also said they heard an argument taking place. The man who fired the gun was taken into custody and charges against him are pending. Police also found two firearms.

Another person identifying himself as John said what we’re all thinking: “I heard it was a domestic dispute. On Mother’s Day too. Can you believe that? Why have a fight? Just walk away, go out.”