Verdict reached in Kate Steinle murder trial
MSNBC never wastes a chance to call out President Donald Trump or goad him on certain topics.

This week, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes decided to troll President Trump, who has declared that he’s bringing back “Merry Christmas,” by playing a compilation of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama saying “Merry Christmas.”


“As we approach the end of the year we got to thinking, ‘Did Donald Trump really bring Christmas Back to the White House?’” the host of “All In with Chris Hayes” said, before playing the clip of the Obamas repeatedly saying the Christmas greeting.

While in Missouri this week, President Trump, once again, said that now that he’s president, Christmas is back.

“With Trump as your president, we are going to be celebrating ‘Merry Christmas’ again, and it’s going to be done with a big, beautiful tax cut,” he told the cheering crowd.

Many people have already praised the Trumps for bringing back Christmas because their Christmas card says “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” and they’re displaying a nativity scene in the White House.

However, while the Obamas didn’t say “Merry Christmas” on their annual holiday cards, opting instead to go with the neutral “Happy Holidays,” they did say “Merry Christmas” on multiple occasions and also displayed a nativity scene in the White House.

The former president also shared “Merry Christmas” greetings on his Twitter account.

Still, the rumor that the Obamas are anti-Christmas continues to persist.

In the past, Trump has also criticized Obama for failing to send out a Christmas greeting.

“What a convenient mistake: issued a statement for Kwanza but failed to issue one for Christmas,” Trump tweeted in 2011.

Advertisement