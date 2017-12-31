“Multiple” sheriff’s deputies are reportedly down in a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Highland Ranch, Colorado.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call early this morning at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. As officers investigated around 5:00 a.m., shots were fired and “multiple” deputies were downed, according to KUSA.
An emergency shelter has been assembled at the East Ridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch. The scene is active, and local residents are urged to shelter in place and avoid windows, according to CNN.
Two local hospitals confirmed to KUSA that they had received patients. Sky Ridge Medical Center reportedly admitted three people in non-critical condition; Littleton Adventist Hospital admitted four, but would not specify their condition at this time.
None would confirm at this time whether those admitted were law enforcement officers or civilians.
This is a developing story.