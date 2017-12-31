“Multiple” sheriff’s deputies are reportedly down in a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Highland Ranch, Colorado.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call early this morning at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. As officers investigated around 5:00 a.m., shots were fired and “multiple” deputies were downed, according to KUSA.





RELATED: Latest data on shootings reveals hopeful news for America’s men and women in blue

An emergency shelter has been assembled at the East Ridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch. The scene is active, and local residents are urged to shelter in place and avoid windows, according to CNN.

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Two local hospitals confirmed to KUSA that they had received patients. Sky Ridge Medical Center reportedly admitted three people in non-critical condition; Littleton Adventist Hospital admitted four, but would not specify their condition at this time.

None would confirm at this time whether those admitted were law enforcement officers or civilians.

Police are responding to “multiple deputies” down in an active incident in Denver suburb Highlands Ranch https://t.co/XjXkVHx8Vx pic.twitter.com/mGhHpZNx85 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 31, 2017

This is a developing story.