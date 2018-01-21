American soldiers have been thrown into the middle of national debate amid the government shutdown. As the Boston Globe explains, active-duty personnel will continue working during the shutdown, but will only be paid through Feb. 1. Should the government remain shut down after that time, work will continue as scheduled, but this time without pay. Active-duty personnel would only see their wages again once the shutdown ended or if President Trump decided to cover their pay.





Until action is taken one way or another, several congressmen have expressed that they will forfeit their wages while the wages of active-duty personnel hang in the balance. Others have decided to donate to charity.

Here are a few legislators who have publicly expressed their intentions:

I cannot, in good conscience, accept my salary while @SenateDems refuse to pay our brave men and women in uniform – that's why I have asked for my salary to be withheld until this #SchumerShutdown is over. I will donate my entire salary earned during this shutdown to charity. pic.twitter.com/LQ7tBZybYJ — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 21, 2018

If the military doesn't get paid during the shutdown, members of Congress shouldn't either. I wrote a letter to withhold my paycheck. pic.twitter.com/YyVXEVJfbD — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 20, 2018

I will donate any congressional pay I receive during this shutdown to a local charity. I don't think it's right for me to get paid while my constituents are being furloughed and important services are being limited. — Rep. John Delaney (@RepJohnDelaney) January 20, 2018

In light of the government #shutdown, I'm asking for my pay to be withheld until the government is reopened. pic.twitter.com/pjotejc3yQ — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) January 20, 2018

My letter to the House CAO asking that my pay be withheld during the #SchumerShutdown. Members of Congress should not be paid while 2 million troops are not. pic.twitter.com/RVQ5Il5uhm — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 20, 2018

My letter requesting my pay be withheld until the #SchumerShutdown ends. #utpol pic.twitter.com/JI6vbwMuC5 — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 20, 2018

I am requesting that Congress withhold my salary until an appropriations agreement has taken effect. pic.twitter.com/CKEAwoDIvY — Tom MacArthur (@RepTomMacArthur) January 20, 2018

ICYMI: I asked the House Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay during this shutdown. Until our military gets paid, I won't get paid. pic.twitter.com/sRa83bDaj6 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 20, 2018

Members of Congress should live by the same laws as our constituents. I will be foregoing my pay during this government shutdown. #NY21 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 20, 2018

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

Did you know that during a #GovtShutdown Members of Congress still get paid?! Not me. I told @CAOHouse to withhold my pay. It's crazy to me that Members of Congress get paid while military service members do not. pic.twitter.com/dSQDkENvYT — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 20, 2018

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) also expressed in a letter that she did not agree with the legislation that allowed congressmen to continue receiving pay during a government shutdown. She too asked for her pay to be withheld.

Though Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of not caring about service members, he is the one who can decide whether or not they see their salary. As explained, President Obama signed legislation to continue paying those in uniform during the 2013 government shutdown. Similarly, Trump holds the power to exempt certain government services from Congress’ recent actions.

‘‘Not only can the president decide who or what is an essential activity, the president can change his or her mind anytime,’’ clarified Stan Collender, who, according to the Boston Globe, is a federal budget expert with Qorvis MSLGroup. ‘‘In the past, every president has exempted the military, for obvious reasons.’’

