President Trump used his first tweet of the new year to criticize Pakistan and its receiving of billions of dollars in American aid.





Early in the morning, Trump wrote:

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!

USA Today reported that the timing of the tweet came as the president’s administration considers withholding about $255 million in aid from the country. The administration has kept the latest disbursement on hold since August. The money, which was set to go towards military assistance, would only be released once they saw better cooperation from the country to fight the Haqqani Network and the Taliban. The administration has since informed Congress of the requirements.

Last year, Trump dedicated his first tweet to a New Year’s greeting.

TO ALL AMERICANS-#HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UaBFaoDYHe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2017

His first policy-related tweet came a day later while commenting on Chicago’s alarmingly high homicide rate in 2016.

Chicago murder rate is record setting – 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

