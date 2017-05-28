National security

South Korea has called an emergency meeting after North Korea’s latest missile test got off the ground

Reports from CNBC and other media, citing South Korea’s Yonhap news network, say that North Korea has conducted a successful new ballistic missile test, firing a missile into the Sea of Japan early Monday morning local time.

Thee previous test of this kind happened barely a week ago.

It is at least the eighth such missile test this year alone. North Korea has been working on new anti-aircraft weaponry as well, according to Reuters.


The Korea Herald reports that South Koreans scrambled in response, with South Korean President Moon assembling an emergency meeting of the country’s security council.

The test comes among heightened tensions between North Korea and the rest of the planet.

This morning, in an interview on Face the Nation, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said a war with North Korea would be “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetime” and a “catastrophic war if this turns into a combat.”

Patrick McMahon, Rare Staff | Posted on
