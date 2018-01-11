Three nuclear-capable stealth bombers have been deployed to Guam, a United States territory.

Pacific Air Forces tweeted that 200 airmen and three B-2 stealth bombers were deployed to the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, reported Fox News.





It has since been indicated that the extra air power was deployed to send a strong signal to the North Korean government, which has threatened both Guam and the continental U.S.

Fox News reported that the Air Force previously sent a single B-2 bomber to Guam in October. The craft only stayed in the area for a few hours, completing part of a long-range training mission.

The new wave of bombers will remain for an unspecified amount of time.

Fox News also noted that three stealth bombers have not been sent to the territory since 2016.

