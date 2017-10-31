The New York truck attack suspect has been identified — here’s what we know now

The suspect arrested in today’s New York City truck attack has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a resident of Tampa, FL, according to ABC News.
Saipov reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” after exiting the vehicle used to run down dozens of people in a Manhattan bike lane just hours ago, according to the Daily Beast. He was shot and subdued by an NYPD officer, who is unnamed at this time.
RELATED: As many as 8 dead in “act of terror” after a truck mows down pedestrians in New York City
Court records produced by NJ.com say Saipov listed an address in Paterson, New Jersey when stopped by police in 2012 and 2015.
Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, has been in the United States since 2010, according to NJ.com.
This is a developing story.