The New York truck attack suspect has been identified — here’s what we know now

The suspect arrested in today’s New York City truck attack has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a resident of Tampa, FL, according to ABC News.

JUST IN: Suspect in NYC attack identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, FL, multiple law enforcement officials tell @ABC. — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2017

Saipov reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” after exiting the vehicle used to run down dozens of people in a Manhattan bike lane just hours ago, according to the Daily Beast. He was shot and subdued by an NYPD officer, who is unnamed at this time.

RELATED: As many as 8 dead in “act of terror” after a truck mows down pedestrians in New York City





Court records produced by NJ.com say Saipov listed an address in Paterson, New Jersey when stopped by police in 2012 and 2015.

#BREAKING picture via @thedailybeast: Sayfullo Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida is in police custody at a hospital pic.twitter.com/f3XaVk869J — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2017

Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, has been in the United States since 2010, according to NJ.com.

This is a developing story.