The SEAL who shot Bin Laden describes the moment he changed history

Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill fought in more than 400 different combat missions. However, the moment that he’ll remember forever is the second that he took out the most wanted man on the planet — Osama bin Laden.

In a new book, O’Neill recounts the raid that changed the world and left terrorist Osama bin Laden dead.

The book, entitled “Operator: The Seal Team Operative and the Mission that Changed the World” details the final moments in the life of infamous terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Headed to Liberia to swim into Monrovia ahead of the USMC in 2003 on board the USS Lasalle…. SEAL Team 4. This ship was eventually sunk as a target in a training exercise. #theoperator A post shared by Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:30am PST

As O’Neill approached the compound, he savored the moment. In a carefully rehearsed operation, the SEAL team operated like a finely tuned machine. Before he knew it, O’Neill was face-to-face with the man who plotted countless deaths of American civilians. As he approached the compound, O’Neill thought to himself, “Holy shit, we’re here, that’s Bin Laden’s house. We’re probably not going to live, but this is historic, and I’m going to savor this.”

45 A post shared by Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:14am PST

They eventually found Khalid bin Laden, the son of the infamous murderer and his last line of defense. According to the text, one of the soldiers, who was trained in Arabic whispered, “Khalid come here.” When the 23-year-old stuck his head out to see who was in the house, American soldiers blasted his face away.

O’Neill claims that when they got to the top of the stairs, there were two women and the “point man” tackled them. He believed they were wearing suicide vests and planned to sacrifice his life so that the SEALS might live and finish their job.

In a moment, the deed was done and the terrorist was dead. O’Neill claims that he put an extra bullet in bin Laden’s head, explaining that it was “insurance.”